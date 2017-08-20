Mother, acquaintance in custody after child ‘tortured’

TUSCALOOSA, AL (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is recovering after Alabama police said he was tortured by his mom and an acquaintance of hers.

WBRC-TV reports he was being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham but is expected to pull through.

Tuscaloosa Police said a relative notified them after noticing something was wrong with the child.

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Cecily Burton, was arrested along with 40-year-old Marzel Mills for attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

Doctors say the child had over 100 bruises on his back alone, fluid behind his eye, broken bones, a homemade stitched ear, and was malnourished.

Sgt. Mike Chaisson said it’s the most horrific child abuse case he’s seen in his 20-year law enforcement career.

Mills and Burton are being held on $400,000 bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.