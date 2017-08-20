Officials: Ohio man fires rifle at South Carolina deputy, no one hurt

ROEBUCK, S.C. (AP) — An Ohio man is charged with shooting at a South Carolina deputy observing him.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that no one was hurt when 34-year-old Sterling Houston Roberts of Centerville, Ohio, started firing a rifle at the deputy across the street.

The unidentified deputy backed his patrol car to a safer position, drew his own rifle and demanded Roberts drop his weapon. Roberts surrendered.

Spartanburg Sheriff’s Master Deputy Darren Dukes says no one was hurt late Friday.

Roberts is charged with attempted murder of the deputy, pointing the gun at several bystanders and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Roberts also faces weapons violations charges in Dayton, Ohio.

Dukes did not know if Roberts had a lawyer. An Ohio telephone number for Roberts was disconnected.