One arrested for making threats against Groveport Madison elementary school

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — One person has been arrested for reportedly making threats against Groveport Madison elementary schools.

Superintendent Bruce Hoover said all schools will be open Monday on a “level one lockdown,” meaning all exterior doors will be locked, and the building secured. Hoover said students will not go outside for recess.

Groveport and Madison Township Police Departments also will have additional police presence near the buildings, Hoover said.

The suspect did not target a particular school or schools.

“While we have no reason to believe there is any merit to the threat, we want you to know that we take safety issues very seriously and we are taking appropriate precautions,” Hoover said in a letter to parents.