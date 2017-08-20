Playful hound mix Johnny is looking for the perfect family

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) —Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Johnny, a 6-month-old hound mix staying with RESCUEDOhio.

Johnny is a medium-energy dog who loves to play, follow his human around and cuddle. He love playing with his toys and making funny sounds from time to time.

Johnny is good with everyone: kids, other dogs and even cats! He is currently in training and would make a great family pet, even if you don’t have a lot of open space in your home.

To learn how you can adopt Johnny, visit www.rescuedohio.org to fill out an adoption application. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page or follow Hattie and Max’s adventures on Instagram.