Police ask for tips to find goateed bank robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for tips to help track down a man responsible for robbing a bank in downtown Columbus last month.

On Friday, July 7, an unknown man entered the PNC Bank at 155 E. Broad St. shortly before 5pm. The man went to the ATM in the lobby. He appeared to be casing the bank, peering around to the front counter periodically.

About three minutes later, the man made his move and approached an available teller. He handed the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the man fled south on South 4th Street.

Detective Regina Dudley said this doesn’t appear to be the first robbery the man committed.

“As cool, calm and collected he was, it would lead one to believe this is a familiar territory to him, and I don’t mean just the bank location,” Det. Dudley said.

The man is described as an older black male, possibly between 50 and 60 years old. He is bald and has a slightly gray goatee and gold teeth. He stands between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white golf polo, black sunglasses, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Police say there wasn’t anything unusual that stood out about the suspect.

“This gentleman was very clean, very neat,” Det. Dudley said. “You could put him in a business suit, put him in a business atmosphere, and you would not be able to tell the difference.”

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the man responsible for the robbery. Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You can submit a tip by calling 614-461-TIPS(8477), online at www.stopcrime.org or with the free P3 Tips app, available for Android and iOS devices. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.