Seven arrested after report of shots fired near Pickerington middle school

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pickerington say they have arrested 7 people after a report of shots fired near Diley Middle School.

Police say a citizen called 911 on Sunday morning. Officers arrested 5 people who were in a vehicle, one suspect hiding in the Preston Trails neighborhood, and another suspect. Police say they recovered a handgun, drugs, and other evidence from the scenes.

No one was hit by gunfire. Police say one person was transported to the hospital for other injuries.

Two juveniles are in custody. Charges have been filed against one adult, and more charges are expected Monday.