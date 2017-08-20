Westerville family finds anti-semitic message written near driveway

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A Westerville family said someone wrote an anti-Semitic message near their driveway Sunday.

Lara Palay told NBC4 her husband woke up to see the word “Jew” written out in shaving cream in front of their house.

They initially thought nothing of it until they heard about what happened to their neighbors.

“It was really shocking, and at first we thought maybe it was a prank although that’s a weird prank to play,” said Palay. “Then on a neighborhood app I found out that a couple of streets over houses had Nazi literature left overnight on their lawns.”

Others in that same neighborhood woke up to packets of pro-Nazi information in their yards.

Neighbors I spoke with say around 30 houses had pro-Nazi literature left in their front yards.

It’s the same literature that was left in Clintonville just a few weeks ago.

Palay said she did go to police and urged others who received the unwanted information packets to do the same.