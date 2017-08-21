Mom welcomes new baby girl, while honoring the daughter she lost

(WCMH) — A mom is talking about the balance of honoring the memory of her daughter who died shortly after birth while welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Three years ago, Danielle Walker lost her daughter, Aila, shortly after birth.

“People don’t talk about miscarriage or pregnancy loss, or infant loss,” Walker told Today.com. “It can come as a major shock when you do experience it.”

“When you have subsequent pregnancies, it’s difficult. I don’t think I could weather another storm, another loss,” Walker continued.

Midway through her pregnancy three years ago, she found out her daughter had a genetic disorder that would likely be fatal at birth.

“There wasn’t a definite answer, so we chose to carry her,” Walker said. “She did end up passing about 30 to 40 minutes after birth.”

Walker described some of what the told Today.com in her blog:

I’ve been so excited to share the video TODAY produced. We filmed the first half 4 days before I gave birth to Kezia, so needless to say, my emotions were at an all-time high. I had so many conflicting feelings that day, and as they asked me some questions about preparing for Kezia’s birth and remembering Aila, I did’t have answers for a lot of it. As I mentioned in this article, there were just so many unknowns: circumstances and milestones that I knew I wouldn’t know how to feel about until she arrived. What I did know is that I wanted to honor Aila’s legacy, while celebrating Kezia as a new life and part of our family. I think you will be able to tell from the second half of the video just how much light entered our lives the day she was born. She is truly a gift from the Lord and we are so grateful to have her here with us.