Athens County K9 bitten by snake during drug investigation

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Athens County Deputy K9 Bora is being treated for a snake bite she suffered during a drug investigation.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:30am, Monday, deputies were called to assist in a crash investigation that was reported near Dow Lake Dam on US 50.

Deputy Joel Banks responded to the scene with K9 Bora, where she indicated a presence of narcotics after jumping into the back of one of the vehicles.

After her indication, Banks noticed Bora wouldn’t put any weight on her back leg, and noticed what appeared to be a snake bite on her leg.

Bora was taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

Veterinarians said Bora was indeed bitten by a snake and will be monitored closely for the next 48 hours. The type of snake was not indicated.

The suspect in the incident was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.