Charity group wants your eclipse glasses

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Emmalyn Johnson, 3, tries on her free pair of eclipse glasses at Mauney Memorial Library in Kings Mountain, N.C. Glasses are being given away at the library for free while supplies last ahead of the big event on Aug. 21. (Brittany Randolph/The Star via AP)

(WCMH) – An astronomy non-profit group will soon be collecting solar eclipse glasses for a good cause.

Astronomers Without Borders says it will soon announce a program to collect glasses and distribute them to schools in South America and Asia where eclipses will cross in 2019.

Give your eclipse glasses a second chance! Astronomers Without Borders and its partners will be announcing a program to collect glasses after the eclipse, to be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. Information on how you can participate in this program to spread STEM resources around the world will be coming soon so gather them up. Don’t waste. Donate!

