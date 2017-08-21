Columbus libraries provide prime eclipse viewing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds headed to the Columbus Metropolitan Library on Monday to get a pair of free solar eclipse glasses. The library teamed up with COSI to hand out the protective eyewear.

There were some seriously long lines at the Library as hundreds were lining up at 7am for their free pair of glasses.

Joshua Ferdelman was ready to grab a pair of glasses bright and early.

“Was first in line, came here around 7am really just wanted to make sure I got those glasses because I had a hard time finding them throughout the week,” said Ferdelman.

One thousand glasses were gone in less than 20 minutes. Once the glasses were passed out it was time to watch the solar eclipse.

Jesse Hathaway thought it was great how the library got together with COSI to host activities and pass out free glasses.

“I think it’s really good we were all able to do this at the library,” said Hathaway. “I did get to see the transition of the moon coming across the sun.”

“It was just incredible, the glasses made it really cool. We actually went to the Northside Branch first and ended up here with all these cool people and we were really excited for the sun and the eclipse by the moon that’s awesome!” said Fleming.

“At first it just looked like a fingernail, like a little fingernail in the sky it was just incredible,” stated Horne.

Jaspreet Dhillon was glad she had the day off to experience it all.

“It was really cool! It’s something that doesn’t happen very often so it’s nice to be able to get out and actually see it. It seems like everyone made it a point to come out today,” said Dhillon.

Thousands of solar eclipse glasses were given out at all 23 branches. 2,000 were given out at Columbus main library.

“Super dope COSI just nailed it all the way it was so nice to see kids coming here from school so they got to experience something that they probably wouldn’t of otherwise,” said Horne.