Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for 83-year-old Ruby Lindsay who has been missing since Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Lindsay was last seen in the area of Refugee and Fleet roads at about 11:30pm, Sunday. Police said she left her house sometime during the night.

Lindsay is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white long sleeve shirt, white bandana, and multicolor house shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s