Columbus police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for 83-year-old Ruby Lindsay who has been missing since Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Lindsay was last seen in the area of Refugee and Fleet roads at about 11:30pm, Sunday. Police said she left her house sometime during the night.

Lindsay is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white long sleeve shirt, white bandana, and multicolor house shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.