Damaged USS John S. McCain reaches Singapore

By Published:
In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, the U.S guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, off Johor, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A number of U.S. sailors were missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) —  The U.S. Navy says the USS John S. McCain has arrived at Singapore’s naval base with “significant damage” to its hull after a collision early Monday between it and an oil tanker.

The 7th Fleet says in a statement that damage to the guided missile destroyer’s hull flooded nearby compartments including crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

It says damage control efforts prevented further flooding.

Ten sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries after being evacuated by helicopter.

A multi-national search and rescue effort involving Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. is underway.

