Four injured after car hits Amish Buggy in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Four people were injured when a car hit an Amish buggy Monday night.

It happened around 8pm in the area of 20137 Waterford Road.

Three people were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopter. A fourth person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

The Mt Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

