Hundreds gather to watch eclipse at COSI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today was all about having fun and enjoying time with the family at COSI.

Hundreds gathered to watch the once in a lifetime solar eclipse. COSI wanted to make sure those watching today were safe doing so.

It’s been a hard time for some to get their hands on a pair of safety glasses to watch the eclipse. COSI handed out 5,150 pairs of glasses at Monday’s eclipse watch party.

Valerie Gunther was the first in line to receive her pair of glasses.

“I just to see a beautiful site that we will probably never see again,” said Gunther.

Carly Salomon and her little ones came to the museum hoping to get a pair.

“I have five little ones so we just wanted the glasses for them,” said Salomon.

It wasn’t just the little once that we’re excited to view the eclipse at COSI. The adults were just as thrilled to see it too.

“There are different kinds of eclipses throughout different cycles of time,” said Keith Colt. “This is the first one in about 100 years that has gone coast to coast so that is the most exciting side of it.”