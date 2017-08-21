Judge shot in front of courthouse in Jefferson County, Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.

Sheriff Fred Abdulla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire, and killed one of the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has another suspect in custody currently.

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.