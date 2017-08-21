Jets’ Lee, Williams cleared by NFL of any conduct violations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets players Darron Lee and Leonard Williams have been cleared by the NFL of any violations of the league’s personal conduct policy following a review of an incident at a musical festival in New York in June.

In a moment caught on video and splashed across social media, Williams stepped in front of Lee , who had an argument with a girlfriend, according to coach Todd Bowles. Williams then briefly lifted and forcibly removed his teammate from a potential altercation.

Lee was not arrested or charged with anything resulting from the situation, and he wasn’t disciplined by the Jets.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Monday that the league “concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

ESPN first reported the NFL’s decision.