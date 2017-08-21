LISTEN: The perfect music playlist for your Solar Eclipse party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It wouldn’t be the celestial event of a lifetime without the right soundtrack to match.

We’ve started a Solar Eclipse 2017 playlist for you on Spotify that you can jam to at your your Solar Eclipse party. There’s everything from The Beatles “Here Comes The Sun,” The Animals “House Of The Rising Sun,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In the Dark” and many many more.

The total eclipse will start this afternoon at 1:16pm ET in Lincoln Beach, Oregon. It ends at 2:48pm ET near Charleston, South Carolina. If you miss it this time, you’ll have another chance to see a solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

So go grab those eclipse sunglasses, fire up this playlist, and enjoy the show!

