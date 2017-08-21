Ohio Senate to consider overriding Governor Kasich’s budget bill vetoes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It has been six weeks since the Ohio State House of Representatives overrode 11 of Governor John Kasich’s state budget line item vetoes. Tuesday afternoon, the 33 state senators could finish what they started.

The 24 Republicans and nine Democrats will discuss and likely vote to override some of the vetoes for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Governor Kasich vetoed 47 total items out of the nearly 4,000 page, $133 billion budget. Almost all of his vetoes were related to Medicaid.

Just because the GOP has a super-majority in both the House and the Senate, overriding Kasich’s vetoes may not be easy.

According to Senator Bob Peterson, Republicans from different parts of Ohio may have different feelings on a particular issue that put them at odds with other members of the GOP.

However, Senator Kenny Yuko expects the voting on Tuesday will be very similar to what was seen coming out of the House votes at the beginning of July.

Still, both legislators say input from constituents can make a difference.

“You saw what happened in Washington [D.C.] with the affordable healthcare act. People were calling right up until the very last second,” said Yuko. “The people’s opinions do count.”

All it will take to overturn the Governor’s vetoes will be 20 votes. With 24 Republicans in the Senate, Yuko says it will be difficult but not impossible to keep the vetoes in place.

“We may or may not get our way, and that’s just the way it goes,” said Yuko. “When you have a majority of 24 to 9 it does make it certainly very challenging.”

Still in question is which of the 11 House vetoes will be discussed.

Because the Senate can only act on the vetoes the members of the House pass, only the 11 current vetoes are a potential candidate.

Peterson says, the decision on which vetoes won’t be made until tomorrow.

“I think we are likely to take up several of them, but as far as which ones specifically, that will be determined tomorrow morning before we have session,” said Peterson.

The session to discuss the vetoes is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers.

Here is a list of legislators with links to their personal pages where you will find their contact information. (https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislators/legislator-directory)