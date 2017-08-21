Ohio State Football names nine captains

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Monday announced the Buckeyes will be led by nine captains during the 2017 season.

2017 Ohio State Captains:

Graduated quarterback J.T. Barrett;

Fourth-year junior H-back Parris Campbell;

True senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes;

Fourth-year junior defensive end Sam Hubbard;

Graduated defensive end Tyquan Lewis;

Fourth-year junior receiver Terry McLaurin;

Graduated center Billy Price;

Graduated defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle; and

Fifth-year senior linebacker Chris Worley.

The captains were selected by their teammates and features five on defense and four on offense.

The list of captains features the first three-time captain in this, the 128th season of football at Ohio State: quarterback J.T. Barrett, from Wichita Falls, Texas, who was previously named a captain in 2015 and again last year. Barrett has started 30 games at quarterback and has a record of 26-4 in those games. He is a two-time winner of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten Conference’s best player and earned his degree in Autumn 2016 communications.

DE Tyquan Lewis and C Billy Price are the ninth and 10th two-time captains in school history. Lewis, from Tarboro, N.C., is the reigning Big Ten defensive lineman of the year and is a veteran of 41 games played and 26 starts. Lewis, who graduated last August with his degree in sociology, is one of the top players in Ohio State history in terms of quarterback sacks with 16.5, good for 14th-place in school history and just 11 away from No. 2 all-time.

Price, who graduated earlier this summer with his degree in business administration, has started 41 consecutive games – every game of his career – and he is just nine away from Luke Fickell’s program record of 50 starts and 50 consecutive starts. Price was a first-team All-American last year and was named a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar for having a grade point average above 3.70 for the 2016-17 academic year. Price is from Austintown, Ohio.

That moment when you call your family to say you've been selected captain of The Ohio State Buckeyes. ❤️️ Congrats @TSprinkle93! #Testimony pic.twitter.com/fqC8k5lckN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 21, 2017

DT Tracy Sprinkle is the fourth captain for the season who has his degree. He graduated last spring with his bachelor’s in family resource management. A fifth-year senior from Elyria, Sprinkle earned a starting position last season only to have his year end in the first game with a knee injury. He’s battling back to be a starter once again and enters the season having played in 17 games.

LB Chris Worley is the fifth, fifth-year senior named a captain. The veteran of 39 games and 14 career starts is coming off a season in which he was fourth on the team in tackles with 70 and played his best in the biggest games. Worley had an interception vs. Michigan State; he had a career-high 11 tackles in the win over Michigan and 10 in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Clemson. He also had 10 tackles vs. Oklahoma and a career-high seven solo tackles against Wisconsin. Worley is from Cleveland.

Two more fourth-year players and defensive ends – Jalyn Holmes, from Norfolk, Va., and Sam Hubbard, from Cincinnati – were named captains, giving the team four players from the defensive line as captains.

Holmes is a true senior who has played in 37 games, including 11 as a true freshman in 2014 when Ohio State won the initial College Football Playoff. Holmes is coming off an honorable mention all-Big Ten season in 2016 and enters 2017 with 55 career tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, four quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Hubbard was a first-team Academic All-American last season when he started all 13 games and recorded 46 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hurries. The fourth-year junior was also named honorable mention all-Big Ten. He has 16 career TFLs and 10.0 quarterback sacks.

Two fourth-year receivers – Parris Campbell, from Akron, Ohio, and Terry McLaurin, from Indianapolis – round out the captains and give the offensive side of the ball a total of four captains.

Campbell is a fourth-year junior who is a veteran of 21 career games with 12 starts to his credit. A big-play threat, Campbell averaged nearly 10 yards per reception last year and also led the Big Ten, while ranking 11th nationally, in kickoff returns (27.8 yards-per return). His 584 return yards rank third in Ohio State history, as do his 149 return yards vs. Indiana. Campbell is majoring in sociology.

McLaurin enters the 2017 campaign as one of the most experienced receivers on the Buckeyes’ roster, evidenced by 25 appearances over the last two seasons. He caught 11 passes for 114 yards (10.4 yards/reception) and scored the first two touchdowns of his career last year when he hauled in passes against Rutgers and Nebraska. A fourth-year junior, McLaurin is majoring in communications and spent a portion of this past summer interning at Nike.