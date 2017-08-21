Solar eclipse viewing glasses available at multiple locations today

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Emmalyn Johnson, 3, tries on her free pair of eclipse glasses at Mauney Memorial Library in Kings Mountain, N.C. Glasses are being given away at the library for free while supplies last ahead of the big event on Aug. 21. (Brittany Randolph/The Star via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The solar eclipse is today, but many Central Ohio residents are still struggling to find a safe way to view it.

With multiple stores and locations sold out of solar eclipse glasses, many residents have turned to welding supplies. Unfortunately, the supply of safe shades for welding gear has dwindled in the past couple weeks as well. This leaves many residents stuck trying to find a solution.

Thankfully, there will be many opportunities to pick up approved glasses around town today before the eclipse.

COSI will be distributing glasses at many Columbus Metro Parks and Columbus Metropolitan Library locations.

Some of the locations include:

  •  Blendon Woods Metro Park – 4265 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
  • Highbanks Metro Park – 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035
  • Canal Winchester Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 115 Franklin St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
  • Dublin Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 75 N High St, Dublin, OH 43017
  • Gahanna Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 310 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230
  • New Albany Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 200 Market St, New Albany, OH 43054
  • Parsons Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 1113 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

To see the full list, click here.

Many of the locations have glasses available after 1:00 pm. The best time to see the eclipse in Columbus will be around 2:30 pm.

