Solar eclipse viewing glasses available at multiple locations today

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The solar eclipse is today, but many Central Ohio residents are still struggling to find a safe way to view it.

With multiple stores and locations sold out of solar eclipse glasses, many residents have turned to welding supplies. Unfortunately, the supply of safe shades for welding gear has dwindled in the past couple weeks as well. This leaves many residents stuck trying to find a solution.

Thankfully, there will be many opportunities to pick up approved glasses around town today before the eclipse.

COSI will be distributing glasses at many Columbus Metro Parks and Columbus Metropolitan Library locations.

Some of the locations include:

Blendon Woods Metro Park – 4265 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH

Highbanks Metro Park – 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035

Canal Winchester Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 115 Franklin St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Dublin Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 75 N High St, Dublin, OH 43017

Gahanna Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 310 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230

New Albany Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 200 Market St, New Albany, OH 43054

Parsons Columbus Metropolitan Library Branch – 1113 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

To see the full list, click here.

Many of the locations have glasses available after 1:00 pm. The best time to see the eclipse in Columbus will be around 2:30 pm.