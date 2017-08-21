Special events help bring police and community together

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Just after right the solar eclipse finished, a kickball game between police officers and members of the Linden community wrapped up. Columbus police officer Anthony Johnson’s team didn’t do well.

“My team unfortunately lost. by a lot,” said Johnson.

Johnson said this is all about strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community at the Douglas Community Center. CPD teamed up with the non-profit organization “Humanizing the Badge”.

“I’m tired of seeing the killings. I don’t care if it’s a police officer being killed, or a community member being killed. So if anything we can do to help prevent those killings, I’m going to do it,” said Johnson.

He said there are negative misconceptions about police some that he even had prior to becoming one himself.

“I grew up in the inner city. I grew up thinking that police officers had some secret agenda. It took me to meet a police officer off duty and he befriended me,” said Johnson.

These types of issues were discussed in an open discussion. Both kids and parents were able to ask police whatever they wanted. Vanity Wallace brought her 9-year-old son.

“Just so my son can know that the police aren’t bad that they’re not nothing bad. They are positive fun. They’re human just like us I don’t want him to think that what he sees on TV is really what it is. I want him to understand that everyone is different,’ said Wallace.

Tuesday, August 22, 2017, CPD will be at Weinland Park Elementary School passing out 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to students.

On Wednesday, August 23 officers will be at Nelson Park from 5pm-8pm to host a cook out with water balloon & super soaker games for the children.