Strangers from all over the world send artwork to seven-year-old boy battling cancer

(INSIDE EDITION) –This 7-year-old is battling stage 4 cancer, but he’s not fighting alone.

Dexter Liebow, 7, of Bristol, England, is surrounded by drawings, paintings and other artwork sent by strangers from all over the world as he goes through chemotherapy treatments in isolation at the Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“For Dexter to wake up to a letter or a parcel or a picture, I can’t stress how much it breaks up his day and gives him something to look forward to,” his mom Lucy Liebow, 34, told SWNS. “It lifts his spirits and makes a world of difference.”

What started as a stomach ache last October was eventually discovered to be neuroblastoma that spread to other parts of the body. Since the diagnosis, Derek has undergone 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

“He is isolated quite a lot in hospital,” his mom explained.

When Linda Buckman heard the boy’s story, she decided to put out an appeal online for professional and amateur artists around the world, including a prisoner from San Francisco, to send in artwork.

So far, his favorite has been a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy created by a local graffiti artist.

“He loves superheroes so a lot of the artwork has been related to that, which he loves,” Lucy said. “It really cheers him up. It’s lovely how selfless some people can be.”