HILTON HEAD, SC (NBC News) — Many doctors and nurses are now spending their retirements giving free health care to their local community.

The clinic, called Volunteers in Medicine, is located among Hilton Head Island’s High-End Resorts. It’s the brainchild of Dr. Jack McConnell, who moved to the island to play golf more than 20 years ago.

He soon recruited his fellow golf buddies, who happened to be doctors, to start the clinic. It’s funded by other doctors and run by volunteers. Patients even give back by providing free landscaping, cleaning and building repairs.

Anyone who lives or works on Hilton Head Island and lives below 200 percent of the poverty line has access to the free health care services at the clinic. You can learn more at vimclinic.org.