WARNING: Fake solar eclipse glasses can ‘literally cook your retina’

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – With Monday’s solar eclipse just around the corner, you may have already bought heavily-shaded glasses to help you view the event. But if you aren’t sure whether or not they’re safe, you may want to check your receipts.

Scientists are warning buyers of fake glasses that are putting thousands of people at risk of serious eye damage and permanent blindness.

“The market has been overrun with counterfeits and fakes, and many of them were being sold on Amazon,” said Richard Fienberg, a spokesman for the American Astronomical Society told the New York Times. “It’s become a complete freaking mess.”

He added, “If you don’t have proper glasses, the infrared radiation can literally cook your retina.”

According to the Times, Amazon is now requiring third-party sellers to prove their glasses are compliant with safety standards “out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of our customers.”

The AAS came up with a list of reputable vendors who only sell genuine glasses. Click here to view the list.

They say all compliant glasses should have the ISO safety code “ISO 12312-2” printed on them somewhere.

You can also test the glasses before viewing the eclipse by putting on your eclipse glasses and staring at a bright lightbulb or LED flashlight. If the glasses let through any light other than the sun’s, they may not be safe.