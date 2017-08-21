Woman sentenced to house arrest, probation for stealing from disabled clients

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Lancaster woman was recently sentenced for stealing from the disabled.

Mary Ellen Satterfield, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of theft and three counts of forgery.

During the course of approximately two years, court documents say Satterfield used her position to regularly take checks belonging to the victims.

Satterfield worked for Dungarvin, a contractor that provides services for mentally and physically disabled people.

She was sentenced to probation and 60 days of house arrest. She is to spend six days in jail over Thanksgiving, and another six days over Christmas.

She was also ordered to pay restitution of nearly $25,000.

If she violates her probation, she could spend up to 30 months in prison.