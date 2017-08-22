Body discovered in east Columbus hotel room

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a hotel room on the east side of Columbus.

The body of a man was discovered at the Extended Stay America at 2200 Lake Club Drive around 2:52pm Tuesday, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

