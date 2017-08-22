Classes begin for Ohio State students after summer break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It is welcome week and the first day of classes for tens of thousands of Ohio State University students.

Upper class students and OSU staff volunteers are making the transition easier for new students with locator booths. There are five booths strategically located around campus, giving out directions, where classes are located and how to find a specific buildings. “This is a large campus to traverse and they do an extraordinary job of getting students from one place to the next,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gastor, Vice President of Student Life.

Because the size of OSU’s campus and large numbers of students, officials know it can be overwhelming to a new student.

“We are getting lots of questions, just things that have to do with being an everyday student and trying to find your way,” Adams-Gastor said. The premise behind welcome week is to ease new students into campus life without overwhelming them she said.

This year’s freshman class is approximately 7,000 students and that does not count new transfer students.

