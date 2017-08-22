Columbus City Schools teachers ready for the first day of class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While students were enjoying their last day at home, Columbus City School teachers were in a day early getting their classrooms ready. Amanda Reidenbaugh with Columbus Gifted Academy said the school is moving from Beck street near German village to the Everett building in the Short North.

“We are just excited to be here. the district. The building and grounds crews the communications, everyone has lent a hand including our families. Everyone has lent a hand for us to be here today,” said Reidenbaugh.

She said the new building will have 100 new students and five new staff.

“We just have space to spread out. We really love to engage in flexible learning here,” said Reidenbaugh.

District officials said its teachers are dedicated to empowering its students more than ever before district wide. There are more than 3000 classrooms.

According to the district’s website, district superintendent Dr. Dan Good sent a recorded message to parents that said in part quote.

“Reading and math scores are up, increasing numbers of students are learning valuable job skills as early as middle school, and our graduating classes get larger and larger each year.”