Deputies investigating fatal crash in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:25am, a 2001 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound on Brown Road when the vehicle went off the roadway near Brownleaf Road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, Christy Brown, 27, of Grove City, was transported from the scene to Mount Carmel West Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.