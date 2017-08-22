Deputies say man robbed same Turkey Hill two days in a row

URBANCREST, OH (WCMH) – Franklin County deputies are looking for a man who robbed the same gas station two days in a row.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the first robbery happened just before noon Sunday at the Turkey Hill at 3000 Centerpoint Drive in Urbancrest.

Deputies said the suspect took cash and ran away from the store. Deputies searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

The same man returned around 10:30am Monday and demanded money, according to investigators. This time, a customer tried to stop him.

Deputies said the suspect was still able to get away.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s standing between 5’5” and 5’10” and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black baseball cap. Witnesses said he had a dark tan.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s office at 614-525-3351.