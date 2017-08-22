Florida mother jailed after leaving kids in car while in bar

By Published:
Larissa Rivera jail booking photo

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — A Florida mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.

Local news outlets report that Larissa Rivera was arrested by Orlando police Sunday morning after she left a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old by themselves in a car while she sat in a bar drinking. Witnesses told authorities that the 28-year-old woman was in the bar for at least 90 minutes and that the children were alone for at least 30 minutes.

Authorities say the temperature was 80 degrees but felt and felt like 88 degrees while the kids were in the non-air conditioned car. Rivera told investigators she had no family around. She faces two charges of leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle.

