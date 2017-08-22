McDonald’s kiosk used to order a ‘nothing-burger’

I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

EAST ANGLIA, England (WCMH) – A British Twitter user successfully used a McDonald’s kiosk to order a nothing-burger.

As @Arikuyo found out, ordering nothing at McDonald’s will set you back £0.99 ($1.25).

While making sure a cheeseburger didn’t have pickles on it, @Arikuyo realized every single ingredient could be removed. So, that’s what happened.

I was going to ensure the gherkin was removed and then realised I could remove every single ingredient and of course tried it — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

@Arikuyo paid £0.99 for a cheeseburger with no onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, bun, or beef patty.

After paying for the order, @Arikuyo was handed an empty bag.

*sees this and immediately starts laughing like an idiot again* pic.twitter.com/pxH7lwSmjz — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

After his original tweet went viral, @Arikuyo began lamenting the fact that something so ridiculous became so popular.

Everyone please stop liking this tweet this instant pic.twitter.com/MnkbFLVneb — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 22, 2017