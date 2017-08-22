McDonald’s kiosk used to order a ‘nothing-burger’

EAST ANGLIA, England (WCMH) – A British Twitter user successfully used a McDonald’s kiosk to order a nothing-burger.
As @Arikuyo found out, ordering nothing at McDonald’s will set you back £0.99 ($1.25).
While making sure a cheeseburger didn’t have pickles on it, @Arikuyo realized every single ingredient could be removed. So, that’s what happened.
@Arikuyo paid £0.99 for a cheeseburger with no onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, bun, or beef patty.
After paying for the order, @Arikuyo was handed an empty bag.
After his original tweet went viral, @Arikuyo began lamenting the fact that something so ridiculous became so popular.