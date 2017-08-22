Motorcyclist’s body found three days after crash along Washington highway

Published:

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — The family of a southwestern Washington man is looking for answers after he was killed in a motorcycle crash but his body wasn’t found until family members searched days later.

The Columbian reports that last Tuesday in the early morning hours a Washington State Patrol trooper on Interstate 5 near Vancouver, Washington, found a motorcycle leaned against a barrier.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says the trooper saw the motorcycle with minor damage and thought the driver had walked away. Finn says two troopers searched the area but found no one.

On Friday, the family of Travis Williams went looking for him when a tow company called saying the motorcycle was impounded. Travis’ brother Michael Williams told The Columbian they found his body by looking over the embankment.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Officer says Williams died of blunt force injuries from a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Detectives are investigating.

