Ohio man accused of urinating on store’s stash of halloween candy

Christopher Burks (Lucas County Jail)

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.

According to court documents, video surveillance footage shows Christopher Burks enter an employees-only storage room of a Toledo Kohl’s store.

While inside, he is accused of destroying more than $600 worth of Halloween candy by urinating on it.

Loss prevention officers said Burks was the only person near the candy when the urination occurred, according to court documents.

The store threw the candy in the trash.

