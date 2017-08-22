Police looking for person of interest in theft from Grant Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a person of interest in a theft from the physical rehab gym area of Grant Medical Center.

According to Columbus police, several items went missing from the gym area on the 5th floor of Grant Hospital on July 15.

Police released two surveillance images from the hospital showing a woman walking through a hospital hallway around the time of the theft.

The woman was seen earlier with a small child sitting in the waiting area next to the gym.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2248 or email jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.