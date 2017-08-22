Suspected car thief arrested after stopping to look at eclipse

By Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (INSIDE EDITION) — Millions of Americans dropped everything to look skyward during Monday’s historic solar eclipse… including an alleged car thief who was fleeing from police.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted to Facebook about an incident in Kissimmee, where a suspect is accused of stealing a car before taking off with the Auto Theft Unit in pursuit.

Jocsan Feliciano Rosado, 22, got the eclipse bug and parked the vehicle he allegedly stole at a mall, where he purchased a welder’s mask to safely gawk at the solar spectacle, according to the statement.

“As Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen car, with the welding helmet on and looking up at the eclipse, deputies swooped in and made an arrest,” the statement reads.

And police said he never saw it coming.

“That only happens every 99 years,” officers quipped.

Monday’s event actually happens around every year somewhere on Earth, though North America won’t experience another such totality until April 8, 2024.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s