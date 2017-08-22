Suspected car thief arrested after stopping to look at eclipse

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (INSIDE EDITION) — Millions of Americans dropped everything to look skyward during Monday’s historic solar eclipse… including an alleged car thief who was fleeing from police.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted to Facebook about an incident in Kissimmee, where a suspect is accused of stealing a car before taking off with the Auto Theft Unit in pursuit.

Jocsan Feliciano Rosado, 22, got the eclipse bug and parked the vehicle he allegedly stole at a mall, where he purchased a welder’s mask to safely gawk at the solar spectacle, according to the statement.

“As Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen car, with the welding helmet on and looking up at the eclipse, deputies swooped in and made an arrest,” the statement reads.

And police said he never saw it coming.

“That only happens every 99 years,” officers quipped.

Monday’s event actually happens around every year somewhere on Earth, though North America won’t experience another such totality until April 8, 2024.