Tattoo shop offers to cover up hateful body art

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A tattoo shop in Lancaster is starting up a campaign called Project Hate Coverup.

The owner of Modified Studios is getting hundreds of calls from people who regret tattoos that they got years ago, stating they are racially insensitive and want them covered up. This project is already changing one man’s life.

Owner Rich Regal is hoping this movement goes national. He hopes other tattoo artists will do the same thing and offer free coverups like he did.

“Well when I was younger I went to prison and it ended up being a hate tattoo and when I got released from prison I realized that I didn’t believe in it anymore. It was kind of a brotherhood thing,” said Cody Farmer, of the swastika tattoo that was once on his shoulder.

Recently a child noticed the swastika tattoo on his arm.

“I had a 10-year-old kid call me a Nazi at the tiki pool so that was my cue to change things up,” said Farmer

It’s reasons like this that Rich Regal teamed up with his longtime friend and tattoo artist Scott Fate. Fate covered up a tattoo recently and the two paired up.

“We started the project titled project hate coverup and it came about just me and Scott Fate were talking after he had done his coverup and I was like hey this is a great idea what you did here what if we take it a little further and try to help out more people,” says Regal.

Scott Fate has been tattooing for more than a handful of years.

“This is one tangible thing that we can give back to get rid of these. I want families to be able to be out together without having to see such hateful tattoos,” Fate said.

“I was really interested because of all the hate going on in social media,” said Regal. “As we know, there’s a lot of children on social media and in public that are seeing all this hate back and forth, and this is our way of doing our small part to help.”

Farmer no longer has the tattoo, which is now covered up with a skull. The process took an hour but says it’s changed his life.

“Feels awesome, I can go out in public now and people are looking at the tattoo rather than judging me,” said Farmer. “I had friends saying ‘good job,’ and my mom is actually really happy. So now I can go to my grandma’s house with a cut off shirt and she’ll be really happy to see me.”