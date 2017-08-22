Texas school sends home 4-year-old boy for long hair

KRON Staff Published:

HOUSTON, TX (KRON) – – A Texas mother is outraged this morning after her four-year-old son was sent home from school for having long hair.

Jabez Oates went to school for the first two days.

By day three, he was sent home and no longer allowed in class because of the length of his hair.

His mother says she learned about the new school hair policies at registration.

She was told she needed a letter citing a religious or cultural exception for her son to have hair longer than ear-length.

His mother tells KTRK she thinks the school acted wrongly, that her son’s hair is “who he is.”

