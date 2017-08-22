Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot swells $700 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — An estimated jackpot of $700 million is up for grabs in the Powerball lottery draw on Wednesday night, making it the second-largest lottery payout in the nation. That has a cash payout of $443.4 million.

Your chance of winning the record-setting Powerball jackpot is about one in 292,201,338. In comparison, you’re more likely to get struck by lightning, win an Oscar, find a pearl in an Oyster, or become president than win the jackpot.

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

$1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia) $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida) $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri) $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas) $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana) $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire) $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey) $447.8 million, Powerball, June 10, 2017, (one ticket, from California)