Columbus lottery players are Powerball dreamin’ at popular west side carryout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery game his climbed to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history.

Someone will become lucky and win the huge prize. People playing at M&S Carryout on the city’s west side hope it’s them.

So what would you do if you become the lucky winner?

“Change my phone number, but a boat. No island, the boat’s cheaper,” said one person.

“I have no idea, I’m not use to money.”

“Probably have a heart attack and die. That is exactly what I would do.”

“I’ll probably take somebody to White Castle.”

“Probably thank God. Look for a good lawyer and a good accountant.”

While all of this sounds nice, your odds in winning is 1 out of 292.2 million.

According to the Powerball data, since Ohio started selling Powerball tickets in 2010, only three tickets sold were jackpot winners.