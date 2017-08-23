Columbus lottery players are Powerball dreamin’ at popular west side carryout

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery game his climbed to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history.

Someone will become lucky and win the huge prize. People playing at M&S Carryout on the city’s west side hope it’s them.

So what would you do if you become the lucky winner?

“Change my phone number, but a boat. No island, the boat’s cheaper,” said one person.

“I have no idea, I’m not use to money.”

“Probably have a heart attack and die. That is exactly what I would do.”

“I’ll probably take somebody to White Castle.”

“Probably thank God. Look for a good lawyer and a good accountant.”

While all of this sounds nice, your odds in winning is 1 out of 292.2 million.

According to the Powerball data, since Ohio started selling Powerball tickets in 2010, only three tickets sold were jackpot winners.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s