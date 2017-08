MASON, OH (WDTN/WLWT) – The Warren County Coroner is responding to a parking lot in Mason for a child dead in a car.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 6pm. Officials are expected to provide an update at 8pm.

Police say they believe the child was in the car for several hours in a P&G parking lot.

