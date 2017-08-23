Dashcam shows Minnesota officer joining elderly woman’s dance party

By Published:

AUSTIN, MN (WCMH) — The police officer decided to join in when she saw the 92-year-old woman dancing alone.

The Austin Police Department, in Minnesota, shared the dashcam video to their Facebook page August 17, showing the officer pulling up to an elderly lady who can be seen dancing by herself.

“Millie says sometimes you just need to dance……. Sgt. Lenz couldn’t agree more,” the post stated.

According to WTXF, the woman, Millie Seiver told Sgt. Kim Lenz she dances to prove to people that age is just a number.

You keep being you Millie!

 

