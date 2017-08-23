Delaware Police looking for man on bicycle who allegedly has been exposing himself downtown

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware Police Department says officers are investigating multiple reports of public indecency, including one reported this week.

Victims reported being approached by an unknown white male suspect riding a bicycle, who exposed his genitals to them before riding off. Police say all the incidents happened in the downtown area. No one was injured.

The incidents happened on July 13, August 15, and August 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip line at 740-203-1112.