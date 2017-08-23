Fan steals another fan’s foul ball at White Sox game

By Published:

CHICAGO (WCMH) — There was a violation of baseball etiquette Monday night when a woman at the White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game was seen snatching a foul ball right out of another fan’s hand.

It happened during the second inning of the game. A fan, wearing his White Sox gear, ran over and grabbed the foul ball from a pretty empty section of the stadium. A woman then grabbed it from him and began cuddling the ball as she walked back to her seat.

Brooks Boyer, the senior vice president of sales and marketing for the White Sox, saw what happened. He then made his way over to the fan and gave him a signed baseball to make things right.

The Twins went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s