CHICAGO (WCMH) — There was a violation of baseball etiquette Monday night when a woman at the White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game was seen snatching a foul ball right out of another fan’s hand.

It happened during the second inning of the game. A fan, wearing his White Sox gear, ran over and grabbed the foul ball from a pretty empty section of the stadium. A woman then grabbed it from him and began cuddling the ball as she walked back to her seat.

Brooks Boyer, the senior vice president of sales and marketing for the White Sox, saw what happened. He then made his way over to the fan and gave him a signed baseball to make things right.

The Twins went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1.