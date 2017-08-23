Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for two men who tied up pharmacy workers, stole narcotics

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at Buckeye Pharmacy in Prairie Township.

The sheriff’s office said two unknown men walked into the pharmacy at 27 Norton Road at 9:26am Tuesday. They brandished a firearm. Two employees and a customer in the pharmacy were bound with zip ties and forced into a back room, the FCSO says. One of the employees was forced to open a safe. The suspects stole narcotics and fled the location on foot.

The suspects are being described as black males in their early 20s.

One of the suspects was described as being 5’10’’ to 6’0’’ tall, 140 – 160 lbs. with a slim build. He was last seen dressed in a black hoodie, blue jeans and camouflage baseball cap. The second suspect was described as being 5’8’’ to 5’10’’ tall 180- 200 lbs. with a muscular build, and last seen dressed in white hoodie and white pants.

If anyone knows the identity of these suspects, or has more information about the case, they are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.