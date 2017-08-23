Man holding ‘Blacks for Trump’ sign claims ‘Cherokee Indians’ are ‘the real KKK’

(WCMH) – A visit to a website prominently advertised by a man standing behind President Donald Trump during his rally in Phoenix reveals a strange mix of views from a group with reported cult ties.

Behind President Trump Tuesday was a man with a sign reading “BlacksForTrump2020.com.”

Visiting the site leads to a splash page with a link that says “CLICK HERE TO ENTER.” That link leads to honestfact.com and lists a number of claims about Cherokee Indians, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and many other things.

The site claims:

Cherokee Indians are the “real KKK slave masters.”

ISIS, MS-13 and Hillary Clinton are plotting a race war to kill all black and white women of America

Republican Senators against Pres. Trump’s health care law are racist Mormon Cherokees.

Black and white Americans are the real Hebrews and were in America before Cherokee Indians

“I wasn’t placed [behind Trump], I put myself there,” Michael Symonette told WLS Radio Wednesday. “I’m glad I was there so I could get the message out, tell people what’s going on with Democrats and the Cherokee Indians that are absolutely destroying the black man and the white man of America.”

Michael Symonette, who calls himself “Michael the Black Man” has appeared at Trump rallies for more than a year.

.@realDonaldTrump praises "Blacks for Trump" signs at FL rally: "Blacks for Trump. You watch. You watch." https://t.co/nbcZRDpXl9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 25, 2016

During an October 2016 rally, President Trump praised the Blacks for Trump signs, saying, “Those signs are great, thank you.”

Symonette was once a member of the Yahweh ben Yahweh cult and was charged along with 15 others with conspiring in two murders, New York Magazine reported in October. Symonette was acquitted by a Florida jury.

The Washington Post said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred questions about the presence of Symonette to the Trump Campaign. The campaign did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.