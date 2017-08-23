NBC4 to start morning news at 4:00am starting September 5

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 will begin news at 4:00am starting on September 5.

NBC4 Today will offer the only local news programming during this time period to serve early risers in the market.

While many of us are getting the last hour or two of sleep, there are many people in our community who are already up and getting ready for an early start to the day. Central Ohio relies on these early risers; from the farmers and agriculture workers beginning their day to nurses and shift workers starting their schedule.

We know many central Ohioans are starting their day earlier, either because they have a longer commute, need to get to work earlier or just want to get to the gym early.  Until now, they have not had an early morning option for up-to-the-minute local news, weather and traffic.

Beginning September 5th, viewers can get their news starting at 4am with Monica Day, Matt Barnes, traffic updates with Jennifer Bullock and get Central Ohio’s Most Accurate Forecast with Bob Nunnally.

“We know these hard-working, dedicated people are up at this hour, but they haven’t had a local news choice at 4:00 a.m.,” said Ken Freedman, NBC4 vice president and general manager.  “That’s why we at NBC4 are getting up a bit earlier, so that we can be there for our early risers and the viewers whose shifts ended late.  We’re proud to give central Ohio the market’s first local news at 4:00am.”

