New airline adds international flights from Cincinnati

WLWT Staff Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy WLWT)

HEBRON, KY (WLWT) — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is adding a new airline, the airport said Tuesday.

WOW Air will begin operating at CVG in May 2018. The low-cost international airline offers one-way flights to Iceland starting at $99 and other international destinations for $149.

WOW Air destinations from CVG will include London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin and Copenhagen.

WOW Air launched its North American service at Boston Logan International Airport in 2015 and CVG will be its 12th U.S. destination.

Frontier, Allegient and Delta have expanded their service to and from CVG in 2017, and Southwest was introduced to the airport in June.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s