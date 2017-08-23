New airline adds international flights from Cincinnati

HEBRON, KY (WLWT) — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is adding a new airline, the airport said Tuesday.

WOW Air will begin operating at CVG in May 2018. The low-cost international airline offers one-way flights to Iceland starting at $99 and other international destinations for $149.

WOW Air destinations from CVG will include London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin and Copenhagen.

WOW Air launched its North American service at Boston Logan International Airport in 2015 and CVG will be its 12th U.S. destination.

Frontier, Allegient and Delta have expanded their service to and from CVG in 2017, and Southwest was introduced to the airport in June.