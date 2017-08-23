Purported photo of Trump rally in Phoenix actually a shot of Cleveland Cavaliers parade

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Supporters of President Donald Trump shared a photo of a huge throng of people online, believing the photo to be of the president’s rally in Phoenix.

As Cleveland.com and several other outlets point out, the photo is actually from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship celebration.

A Twitter account called @TEN_GOP sent out the photo with the caption “Massive crowd waiting outside for the Trump rally in Phoenix!” The Tweet was later deleted, but only after it was shared close to 1,000 times online.

The account, which is not affiliated with the Tennessee Republican Party, took it down and acknowledged the mistake.

1/ I saw this photo circulating online. I deleted my post as soon as I found out it was fake. pic.twitter.com/Eokys8KkVy — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 23, 2017